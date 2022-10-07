Relatives grieving staggering loss have laid flowers at a daycare centre in rural northeastern Thailand where a fired police officer slaughtered dozens of people, including children as young as two who were napping.

The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly attack in a small town nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation's poorest regions.

At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the assault, Thailand's deadliest shooting rampage, were children.

“I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart," said Seksan Sriraj, 28, who lost his pregnant wife due to give birth this month in the attack at the Young Children’s Development Centre in Uthai Sawan.

“My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I am alive and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and my child will be worried about me," he said.

Royal and government representatives in white uniforms laid wreaths at ceremonial tables in front of the centre's main door on Friday morning, as a faded Thai flag flew at half staff above. They were followed by weeping family members, who gathered their hands in prayer before placing white flowers on the wooden floor.

Later, villagers lined the roads of the town as a stream of ambulances brought the bodies back to the day care centre so waiting relatives could claim them.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were expected later in the day to visit hospitals, where seven of the 10 people who were wounded remain.

Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-ocha was expected to visit the day care center and the hospitals.

A vigil was planned in a central Bangkok park.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine. He had been due to appear in court on Friday.

An employee told a Thai TV station that Panya's son had attended the daycare but hadn't been there for about a month.

When asked whether he thought the centre was secure enough, Seksan noted the attacker had been a police officer. "He came to do what he had in his mind and was determined to do it. I think everyone did the best they could.”

Witnesses said the attacker shot a man and child in front of the centre before walking toward it. Teachers locked the glass front door, but the gunman shot and kicked his way through it.

The children, mainly 2- and 3-year-olds, had been taking an afternoon nap, and photos taken by first responders showed their tiny bodies still lying on blankets. In some images, slashes to the victims’ faces and gunshots to their heads could be seen.

Panya took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.