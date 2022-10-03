Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting the wave of nationwide unrest sparked by outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini.

"I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime [Israel], as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad," the supreme leader said on Monday.

Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the morality police detained her for allegedly breaching rules forcing women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.

Anger over Amini's death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock the country in almost three years, which saw security forces in Tehran crackdown on hundreds of university students overnight.

In his first public comments since Amini's death, 83-year-old Khamenei stressed that police must "stand up to criminals" and added that "whoever attacks the police leaves the people defenceless against criminals, thugs, thieves".

"The death of the young woman broke our hearts," said Khamenei. "But what is not normal is that some people, without proof or an investigation, have made the streets dangerous, burned the Quran, removed hijabs from veiled women and set fire to mosques and cars".

READ MORE: Iran ups pressure on celebrities, media over Mahsa Amini protests

Incredible courage

Concern grew about a crackdown overnight on students at Tehran's prestigious Sharif University of Technology where, local media reported, riot police carrying steel pellet guns used tear gas and paintball guns against hundreds of students.

"Woman, life, liberty" the students shouted, as well as "students prefer death to humiliation", Mehr news agency reported.