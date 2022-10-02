At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since protests erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini last month after she was arrested by the so-called morality police.

This figure was revealed on Sunday by Iran Human Rights (IHR), a group that has been working to assess the death toll despite internet outages and blocks on online services.

London-based Amnesty International had earlier confirmed 53 deaths, while Iran's semi-official Fars news agency put the toll at "around 60" people last week.

Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16 after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to dress modestly.

Her death sparked Iran's biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years. Clashes between Iranian protesters and security forces have rocked cities nationwide for 16 nights in a row after they first flared.

Trouble in the southeast

At the same time, Tehran is dealing with a security situation in the Sistan-Baluchestan province in the southeast.