President Joe Biden has greenlighted a prisoner swap with Caracas that freed seven Americans for two Venezuelans who are reportedly nephews of that country's first lady.

The two governments, which have endured strained relations for years, announced the exchange in nearly simultaneous twin statements on Saturday.

"Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan," Biden said in a White House statement.

The president vowed his "unflinching commitment to keep faith with Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained all around the world."

It became clear in negotiations that the release of the two Venezuelans, "sometimes referred to as the 'narco nephews' due to their relationship with Nicolas Maduro's wife, was essential to securing the release of these Americans," a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The president made a tough decision, a painful decision, to offer something the Venezuelans have actively sought" in the months-long swap negotiations, the official added.

The government in Caracas, in announcing the release of its citizens, noted the extended diplomatic negotiations between the two rival nations.

"As a result of various conversations held since March 5 with representatives of the government of the United States, the release of two young Venezuelans unjustly imprisoned in that country has been achieved", the Venezuelan government said in a communiqué without revealing the names of those released.

It also confirmed the release "for humanitarian reasons" of an unspecified number of Americans detained in Venezuela.

'Political pawns'

Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.