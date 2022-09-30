Shots have been heard around Burkina Faso's presidential palace and the headquarters of its military junta, which seized power in a coup last January, witnesses have said.

Several main roads in the capital Ouagadougou were blocked by troops on Friday. State television was cut, broadcasting a blank screen saying: "no video signal".

"I heard heavy detonations around 4:30 am (0430 GMT) and now the roads around my home have been sealed off by military vehicles," a resident who lives close to the presidential palace told AFP news agency.

The cause of the gunfire and the detonations was not immediately clear.

Troops were stationed on the main crossroads of the city, especially in the Ouaga 2000 neighbourhood that is home to the presidential and military junta headquarters, but also outside the headquarters of state television, an AFP journalist said.

Violence has raged in the landlocked west African country after Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba seized power in a January coup, ousting elected leader Roch Marc Christian Kabore and promising to rein in armed groups.

As in neighbouring countries, fighters affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh have stoked the unrest, even after Damiba earlier this month sacked his defence minister and assumed the role himself.

The mini-shuffle, the first since the appointment of a transitional government in March, saw only one new minister introduced. Colonel-Major Silas Keita was named minister delegate in charge of national defence and promoted to brigadier general.

