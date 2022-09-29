Russia's foreign ministry has said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of US intelligence agencies.

Thursday's remarks came as a fourth leak on two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe was reported off southern Sweden. All four detected leaks are in international waters, two near Sweden and two near Denmark.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its military offensive against Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a broadcast on Thursday that Washington had "full control" over the waters around Denmark and Sweden.

"It happened in the trade and economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. There are NATO-centric countries," Zakharova said an interview with the Soloviev Live online broadcast on Thursday.

"They are countries that are completed controlled by the US intelligence services."

Denmark is a member of the NATO military alliance, while Sweden's membership is pending after it abandoned its historic policy of non-alignment following Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Zakharova did not provide evidence of US control over Sweden and Denmark. Russia frequently rails against American influence and military support for Europe.

Sabotage suspected