WORLD
4 MIN READ
Missing US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson's body found in Nepal
Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.
Missing US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson's body found in Nepal
Nelson, 49, was described by her sponsor, The North Face, as "the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation". / AFP
September 28, 2022

A search team has retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak.

"The search team that left this morning on a helicopter spotted her body and is bringing her back," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Ghimire said that the body was brought to the peak's base camp and will later be flown to Kathmandu.

Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

Morrison led the search operations and had left Wednesday morning on a helicopter to resume efforts to locate her.

Nelson, 49, is described by her sponsor, The North Face, as "the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation".

A decade ago, she became the first woman to summit both the highest mountain in the world, Everest, and the adjacent Lhotse peak within the span of 24 hours.

In 2018, she returned to Lhotse and made the first ski descent of the mountain, which earned her the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award.

In an Instagram post last week, Nelson said her latest climb had been deeply challenging because of "incessant rain" and dangerous conditions.

"I haven't felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya," Nelson wrote in a post on Thursday.

"These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways."

Recommended

READ MORE: Russian climber first foreigner to die on Mount Everest in 2022

'Let's pray for Hilaree'

Mountaineers and well-wishers had earlier shared messages of support on social media, hoping for Nelson's safe return.

"Let's pray for Hilaree," fellow The North Face athlete Fernanda Maciel, currently at the Manaslu base camp, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Constant rain and snow have been a challenge for the 404 paying climbers attempting to reach the summit of Manaslu this year.

On the same day as Nelson's accident, an avalanche hit between Camps 3 and 4 on the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain, killing Nepali climber Anup Rai and injuring a dozen others who were later rescued.

The deaths of Nelson and Rai are the first confirmed casualties of the autumn climbing season in Nepal.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.

The industry was almost completely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but the country reopened its peaks to mountaineers last year.

READ MORE: Nepali mountaineer sets world climbing record

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia