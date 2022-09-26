Monday, September 26, 2022

US Congress negotiators set $12B for new Ukraine aid

Negotiators to a stop-gap spending bill in the US Congress have agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine in response to a request from the Biden administration, a source familiar with the talks said.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the measure will also include resettlement funding for Afghan refugees.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide $11.7 billion in new emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine.

UK announces 92 new sanctions on Russian officials

The British government has announced 92 more sanctions targeting Russian officials over “illegal sham referendums” in four Ukrainian regions.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the new sanctions in response to the Russian regime imposing “sham referendums in four regions of Ukraine – a clear violation of international law, including the UN charter.”

In a statement, the government said that Russia was holding the referendums “in a desperate attempt to grab land and justify their illegal war.”

NATO, EU chiefs hold talk on Ukraine conflict

NATO and EU chiefs met to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict and preparation for a new deal on military cooperation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a meeting in Brussels.

“We discussed Russia’s war of aggression and stepping up support for Ukraine,” von der Leyen and Stoltenberg said on Twitter following their meeting.

Hungary opposes EU sanctions on Russian nuclear sector

Hungary, which is highly dependent on Russian energy, said it staunchly opposed European Union sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry, following EU talks on the issue at the weekend.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a meeting in Vienna of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that "some entities in the European Union are...continuously making attempts to put hurdles and obstacles in (the) way of nuclear investments."

"I want to make it very clear here that we do consider all actions carried out... to put obstacles on the way of the construction of our nuclear power plants as attacks against our sovereignty."

US announces $457.5M in new civilian security assistance for Ukraine

The US announced a new $457.5 million civilian security assistance package for Ukraine to bolster the besieged country's law enforcement capabilities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new package would be used to improve the "operational capacity" of Ukrainian law enforcement and would help to "save lives" amid Russia's ongoing offensive.

"Our provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders," the top diplomat said in a statement.

Russian drones hit military objects in Odessa: Ukraine military

Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odessa region in Ukraine have hit military objects, causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces has said.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.

"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."

Zelenskyy: Two more burial sites found in liberated Izyum

Ukraine has discovered two more mass burial sites containing the bodies of hundreds of people in the northeastern town of Izyum, which Kiev recaptured from Russia this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on Zelenskyy's assertion about the discovery of two more burial sites.

Today I received more information... They found two more mass graves, big graves with hundreds of people... We're talking about (the) little town of Izyum. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

Pro-Kremlin businessman confirms he founded Wagner mercenary group

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said he had founded the Wagner mercenary group and confirmed its deployment to countries in Latin America and Africa.

Prigozhin said in a statement from his company that he founded the group in order to send fighters to Ukraine's Donbass region in 2014: "From that moment, on May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later acquired the name BTG Wagner".