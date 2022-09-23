Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned that his country's worst-ever floods were a sign of climate catastrophes to come around the world, as he urged justice for developing nations that bear little responsibility for the global heating.

Unprecedented monsoon downpours flooded a third of the country –– an area the size of the United Kingdom –– killing nearly 1,600 people and displacing more than seven million.

"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," he said in a passionate address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, adding that lost homes, decimated livelihoods and deluged cropland had meant that for many, life had "changed forever."

Sharif said injustice was inherent in the crisis, with his country of 220 million people at "ground zero" of climate crisis but responsible for less than one percent of carbon emissions.

"Why are my people paying the price of such high global warming through no fault of their own? Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan without looking at our carbon footprint, which is next to nothing," he said.

"It is therefore entirely reasonable to expect some approximation of justice for this loss and damage," he continued, adding his voice to growing calls among developing countries for financial compensation from rich polluters.

"My real worry is about the next stage of this challenge when the cameras leave, and the story just shifts away to conflicts like Ukraine, my question is, will we be left alone, to cope with a crisis we did not create," Sharif asked the world leaders.

Climate compensation

The issue of "loss and damage" payments is deeply contentious.

Supporters argue that historic polluters have a moral imperative to pay for the loss and damage already caused by multiplying extreme weather events, which have not been prevented by measures to mitigate or adapt to global warming.

The idea has so far been shot down by rich nations, but UN chief Antonio Guterres endorsed the proposal a few days ago and it is due to be discussed at the next UN climate summit in Egypt.