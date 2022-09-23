Two Cambodian crew members abandoned their boat with Chinese nationals on board as it sank in the Gulf of Thailand, leaving at least one person dead and more than 20 missing, authorities have said.

The boat with 41 Chinese people on board got into difficulties off Sihanoukville a day earlier, provincial spokesperson Kheang Phearom told AFP news agency on Friday.

Phearom said 19 people have been rescued and the body of a woman recovered from the water, adding that officials are searching for the others.

Provincial police chief Chuon Narin told pro-government media outlet Fresh News that a representative of the group told police they left China from a port in Guangdong province by speedboat on September 11.

Nearly a week later, they were transferred to a wooden boat with two Cambodian crew members in international waters, the police chief said. That vessel began to sink after breaking down on Thursday.

He said a fishing boat picked up the two Cambodians and left, abandoning them and their boat in the sea.

According to Phearom, the Cambodians had been detained for questioning.

READ MORE: Court upholds Cambodia Khmer Rouge leader's conviction in final ruling

Illegal labour