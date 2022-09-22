A strong earthquake has jolted Mexico, leaving one person dead, with people rushing out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after another powerful tremor.

A woman died in Mexico City after falling down some stairs and hitting her head when Thursday's quake triggered early warning alarms, authorities said.

The epicentre of the 6.9-magnitude quake was near the Pacific coast, 84 kilometres (52 miles) south of Coalcoman in the western state of Michoacan, the national seismological agency reported.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 6.8.

Michoacan was hit by a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Monday that left two people dead, damaged several thousand buildings and sparked panic more than 400 kilometres away in Mexico City.

The latest quake again triggered alarms in the capital shortly after 1:00 am (0600 GMT) and caused buildings to shake and sway.

"We had a 6.9 magnitude aftershock with an epicentre in Coalcoman," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

"It was felt in Michoacan (and the other states of) Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City. So far there are no reports of damage," he added.

READ MORE: Earthquake damages thousands of buildings in Mexico