Türkiye's trade volume with the US could reach $100B "in a short time" if the current momentum is kept "decisively," the Turkish president has told a business conference in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"As long as we preserve this momentum our bilateral trade volume will reach the target of $100 billion in a short time frame," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan said the US is Türkiye's second major export partner and fourth in terms of imports, adding that "trade volume increased by 30 percent this year and we have reached the level of $22 billion."

In 2021, Turkish-American business volume stood at $28 billion, he said.

He said direct investments from the US in Türkiye have reached $14.1 billion and Turkish companies' investments in the US are at $8.6 billion.

Tapping on defence industry, President Erdogan said US measures on Türkiye "contradicts the spirit of alliance," and negatively affect NATO geography.

"This biased attitude, which has arisen as a result of the pressure exerted by some lobbies on decision-makers, also harms American interests," he added.

Erdogan recalled the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's offensive on Ukraine have disrupted supply chains mainly in the food and energy sectors and many countries are struggling with high inflation rates.

He said Türkiye managed to overcome these challenges in terms of growth, exports and employment, adding that Türkiye's economy recorded 11 percent growth last year, which he said was the largest rate among G20 nations.

