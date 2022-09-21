WORLD
Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls snap presidential election in November
The early election may minimise risks from a potential deterioration of the economy and loss of public support amid geopolitical turbulence in the region, analysts say.
The relationship between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev appeared to have soured after violent unrest in January. / Reuters Archive
September 21, 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called an early presidential election, pressing ahead with a plan he announced earlier this month.

The snap elections are to take place on November 20, according to a decree published by his office, on Wednesday. 

The vote, which he is likely to win, will cut his current term, but will give him a longer second term after a recent constitutional reform in the oil-rich Central Asian nation changed it to seven years from five.

Analysts say holding an early election minimises risks from a potential deterioration of the economy and loss of public support amid geopolitical turbulence in the broader post-Soviet region.

It also gives Tokayev a head start after he implemented a series of reforms, announced a minimum wage increase and other handouts, and parted ways with his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Post-Nazarbayev politics

Nazarbayev, who had run Kazakhstan for three decades, formally handed over the reins to Tokayev in 2019, but remained a powerful figure until last January when Tokayev took over as head of the country's security council amid violent unrest.

A number of Nazarbayev's relatives have since lost prominent public sector jobs and several businessmen close to him have been arrested and have returned hundreds of millions of dollars to the state which the authorities now say they had gained illegally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
