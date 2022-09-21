Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Zelenskyy says does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not believe Russia will use nuclear weapons, after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would use all means to protect its territory.

"I don't believe that he will use these weapons," Zelenskyy told the TV station of Germany's Bild newspaper, referring to nuclear arms. "I don't believe that the world will allow him to use these weapons."

The Ukrainian leader warned against giving in to Putin's threats.

"Tomorrow, Putin can say - as well as Ukraine, we want part of Poland, otherwise we will use atomic weapons. We cannot make these compromises," he said.

Putin's nuclear threat a 'dangerous' escalation: NATO

President Vladimir Putin's thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons after Russian setbacks in Ukraine was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric," NATO's secretary general said, adding that the only way to end the war was to prove Moscow will not win on the battlefield.

Jens Stoltenberg also said that in an interview that Putin's announcement of Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two would escalate the conflict and cost more lives.

But, the NATO chief added, it also represented evidence that Putin had made a "big mistake" with Russia's decision to attack its neighbour on February 24.

Macron urges world to put 'maximum pressure' on Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the world to ramp up pressure on Vladimir Putin after the Russian leader called up reservists for the war on Ukraine.

The French leader, speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where condemnation of Moscow's attack has reverberated, said the West should use "all the means" at its disposal to get Putin to change course.

Putin's decisions will only "serve to isolate Russia further," and the international community must "put maximum pressure on President Putin to stop this war that no longer makes any sense," he said.

I deeply regret the choice of President Putin to drag his country, especially the youth, into the war. - Emmanuel Macron, French President

US says taking Putin's 'irresponsible' nuclear threats 'very seriously'

The US is taking Russian President Vladimir Putin's "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons "very seriously," the White House said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that if the Russian leader should use doomsday weapons "there will be severe consequences," without laying out specific actions the US would take.

"Not only will he be that much more a pariah on the world stage, but there will have to be severe consequences from the international community," he said during an interview with ABC News.

'Russia's invasion is failing'

President Vladimir Putin's decision to order a partial Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine is a sign of weakness, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a joint statement.

"Russia's invasion is failing", they said after meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

War crimes evidence guide unveiled in nod to Ukraine

The International Criminal Court and Europe's judicial arm issued a set of guidelines to help civil society workers record international atrocities including war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically in Ukraine.

Launched in The Hague, where both the ICC and Eurojust are located, the guidelines give practical tips, including how to take statements from witnesses and how to store information for later use in ICC prosecutions.

"With the war in Ukraine... accountability for core international crimes and violations of human rights is more than ever essential for international criminal justice," Eurojust's president Ladislav Hamran said.

Russian foreign minister, IAEA chief discuss Zaporizhzhia crisis in New York talks

Russia’s foreign minister met the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Sergey Lavrov and Rafael Grossi exchanged views on the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s “intention to continue close cooperation with the IAEA in order to force the Kiev regime to immediately stop the shelling” of Zaporizhzhia and its adjacent territories, the statement said.

More grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Eight more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the landmark Ankara-brokered Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement did not disclose the ships’ points of departure or destinations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of again shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom has accused Russia of again striking the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in southern Ukraine.

The strike damaged a power line at the plant causing the stoppage of several transformers of the number six reactor and forcing a brief launch of emergency generators, Energoatom said on Wednesday.

"Russian terrorists shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again" during the night, Energoatom said on Telegram.

Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine isn't going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting and amid recent battlefield losses for the Kremlin's forces.

The Russian leader, in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, warned the West that he isn't bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia's territory, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear capability.

Only those with relevant combat and service experience will be mobilised, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.