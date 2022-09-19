Thousands of protesters denouncing high inflation and fuel prices massed outside Moldova's government demanding the resignation of pro-Western President Maia Sandu and her government.

Sunday's demonstration was the largest protest in the small ex-Soviet state since Sandu was elected in a 2020 landslide on pledges to root out corruption. She has since promised to secure membership of the European Union, which has provided large amounts of aid.

The crowd in the city's main square appeared to number about 20,000 — though opposition organisers said the number was twice as large and police estimated 6,500 were in attendance.

"Moldova is now in clinical death, to which the current authorities have brought it," said Dinu Turcanu, a politician from the opposition party of Ilan Shor, an exiled businessman convicted of fraud in connection with a $1 billion bank scandal.

The chief suspect in that fraud, business magnate Vlad Plahotniuc, is also outside Moldova, his whereabouts unknown.

Moldova buys its gas from Russian gas giant Gazprom under a contract drawn up last year. The price fluctuates monthly, calculated from the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, Moldova's territory was, in turns, part of the Russian empire, "greater Romania" and the Soviet Union in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Its 3.5 million are enduring serious economic difficulties associated with energy prices, the cost of which has increased by 29 percent in September after surging almost 50 percent in August.

