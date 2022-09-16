Ankara is putting "sincere efforts" to end the crisis in Ukraine and to allow the grain to be exported to Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We make sincere efforts to ensure that grain reaches those who need it most, especially our brothers and sisters in Africa," Erdogan said on Friday at the second session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"We are making efforts to finalise the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy as soon as possible," Erdogan added.

Türkiye will increase cooperation with the regional bloc to a higher level with joint efforts, Erdogan said, adding Ankara is working to strengthen relations with Asia in every field.

"Thanks to our status as a dialogue partner in the last decade, this place has become one of our windows to Asia," he said.

The president added that Türkiye is "the most generous country" in the world as it allocates approximately 1 percent of its national income to humanitarian aid.

Erdogan also attended a family photo shoot at the summit.

