Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, faces a mountain of challenges that could be a Herculean task for any leader to overcome. The population groans under rising energy prices, and inflation is double-digit. And according to forecasts, the country is in danger of slipping into a recession. Added to this are foreign policy challenges, such as post-Brexit complications, the war in Ukraine, and dealing with China. It could be too much to handle.

After the tumultuous years of Boris Johnson, one would have hoped for Britain to catch a break, to find optimism again after years of uncertainty. But the reality is different as Britain faces a dire situation on various fronts. Although Truss mentioned her intention to make the country a “nation with big goals,” it is currently more likely that Truss will not even survive the political winter. A divided parliament (including inside the Tories) is only one of her various challenges.

Truss is the first prime minister with the support of a majority of her party members but not a majority of the Conservative MPs, with whom she now has to govern. Many preferred Rishi Sunak and have only changed sides over the past two months as it became increasingly apparent that she would win the membership vote. However, this form of opportunism could quickly become a boomerang as the latter doesn't entail genuine loyalty.

Then there is the economic situation. Household energy prices will almost double by October 1 and are expected to rise further and even triple at the beginning of 2023.

Millions of British consumers in the lower- to middle-income brackets can no longer afford these prices. According to estimates, around 12 million Britons will probably fall into the so-called “energy poverty” in the next few months while also facing a rise in food prices that continue to pressure British low-income earners.

Although Truss previously announced that she intends to counteract this with caps, the additional spending will still be clearly felt. Due to the costly Covid aid packages during the pandemic, Britain's capability to soften the blow for its people has decreased significantly.

Meanwhile, Truss’s vision to restart Britain’s economy via trickle-down economics is seen as sceptical by various economists. The latter is particularly worrisome, as inflation in the country is currently around 10 percent, driven by energy costs, and could climb to as much as 18 percent, according to Bank of England projections.

How will it relieve the burden on the citizens? How much leeway is there for tax cuts? And how is the promise to increase the defence budget from 2 to 3 percent of gross domestic product to be financed? The national deficit ballooned already under Johnson. The prospect of an even more frivolous debt policy and hints at regulatory intervention in monetary policy is already being viewed with concern in the financial markets. The financing of Truss’ promises is in question, especially since the era of negative interest rates is over. They are also likely to exacerbate high inflation; solid state finances and stable prices were still central to Truss's great role model, Margaret Thatcher.

Another pressing domestic topic remains migration. Truss would like to continue the Johnson government’s migration policy, which seeks to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. To facilitate this, Great Britain could leave the European Convention on Human Rights as the aforementioned plans violate the convention. Opting out of the convention is a step that only Putin’s Russia has taken so far.