Friday, September 16, 2022

Ukraine conflict can get more serious, Putin warns

President Vladimir Putin brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin cast the offensive as a necessary step to prevent what he said was a Western plot to break Russia apart.

Moscow, he said, was in no hurry in Ukraine. And its goals remained unchanged.

Türkiye a ‘reliable route’ for gas deliveries from Russia - Putin

Türkiye is a “reliable route” for gas deliveries from Russia, the Russian president said.

During a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin thanked Erdogan for the Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain deal.

He expressed hope that Ukrainian grain will reach the poorest countries, and said: “This goal has not been achieved yet.”

Putin says Russia wants to stop 'conflict' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will do everything to stop the "conflict" in Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Putin said to his regret, the Ukrainian side refused talks.

"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, your concerns that you constantly express. We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible. Only, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its refusal from the negotiation process , stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say 'on the battlefield.'

Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in recaptured east

Ukrainian investigators descended on a pine forest outside the recaptured town of Izyum and began pulling hundreds of hastily buried bodies from the sandy soil.

At least one of the corpses had been buried with bound hands, an AFP journalist saw.

Kiev officials said they had counted 450 graves at the mass burial site and found 10 alleged "torture centres" after the Kharkiv region was recaptured from Russian forces.

Several pro-Russian officials killed in Ukraine

A blast in Ukraine's Russian-held city of Luhansk killed the separatist administration's top prosecutor and his deputy, pro-Moscow authorities said, while other attacks were reported in the south.

This is the latest of a series of targeted attacks against pro-Russian officials in occupied areas.

"Today, Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko and his deputy Ekaterina Steglenko died as a result of a terrorist act," the press service of the leader of so-called Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Telegram.

UN wants to send team to probe mass grave in Ukraine’s Izyum

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' office has said it wants to send a team to Izyum to verify Ukrainian allegations that a mass grave has been found after recapturing the city from Russia.

"Our colleagues in Ukraine are following up on these allegations, and they are aiming at organising a monitoring visit to Izyum to determine the circumstances of the death of these individuals," spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said. She added that the team was hoping to visit the northeastern city "soon".

Ukraine said on Friday it had counted 450 graves at just one burial site near Izyum, which was seized back by Ukrainian forces during a lightning counter-offensive across the south and east that has claimed back large swathes of territory.

Ten 'torture rooms' found in recaptured region: Ukraine

Ukraine has said it had discovered at least 10 locations in territory recaptured from Russian forces in the east of the country that had been used for torture.

As Ukrainian troops have retaken swathes of territory in the north east, officials have said they feared discovering Russian war crimes in newly-liberated areas.

"I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture centres in settlements" in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said during a briefing, the Interfax news agency reported.

Czech diplomat spying for Russia sacked: Government

A senior Czech diplomat was fired for disclosing information to a Russian intelligence service, the foreign minister said on Friday.