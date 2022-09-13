Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has begun a two-day visit to Qatar, his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

Sisi, who arrived in Doha on Tuesday, is set to discuss bilateral and regional issues with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who visited Egypt in June.

The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had boycotted Qatar since 2017 over charges it supported terrorism, which Qatar denied.

An agreement to end the row was struck early last year, and Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations.

During his visit Sisi will meet Qatari companies and the Egyptian-Qatari business council, two Egyptian diplomatic sources said.

