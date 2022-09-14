Liz Truss, who pledged in December 2021 never to allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, has received virtually no congratulatory remarks in the official media in Iran after becoming the British Prime Minister. There are only passing remarks.

Yet, her leadership has created tension in Iran between the ruling anti-American bloc hardliners and opposition reformists who have invariably backed negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA).

As predicted by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Truss’s statements would now work to Britain’s disadvantage. The hardline Kayhan newspaper, close to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calls her the worst enemy of Iran, accusing her of being “hand in glove” with Israel and playing a negative role in the removal of sanctions against Tehran by the West. It says Truss jeopardised the JCPOA talks in January by “blindly” following Israel’s “destructive” stance. It refers to reports of continuing “support” by Truss for Israel and the signing of an MoU between the two countries.

Iran’s anger was over her comments in the British parliament when she said: “Iran must now choose whether it wants to conclude a deal or be responsible for the collapse of the JCPOA,” adding that if the JCPOA collapses, “all options are on the table”. The last part of the comment sentence had echoes of a military threat.

Iran blames the US for the breakup of the 2015 nuclear deal, especially former president Donald Trump, who unilaterally left the JCPOA and imposed a new set of sanctions on Tehran while applying what he called a “maximum pressure campaign”.

In the same article, Kayhan tried to manoeuvre the reformist media away from cosying up to Liz Truss. It scorned them with a damning headline: “Suspicious support for Iran’s staunch enemy and Israel’s close friend.”

Kayhan’s reference was to newspapers like Etemad and Ebtekar, which had welcomed the fact that Truss was the third woman in Britain to become the prime minister. Their article was not in support of Truss but on the issue of women’s status; it was, in fact, a hint for internal consumption. In Iran’s theocracy, a woman can never become the president or be in a top leadership post.

But the reformist commentator, Vahid Karimi, did find some advantages in establishing contact with Truss. Describing her as a staunch Brexitier, Karimi argued in Shargh Daily that she would increasingly distance herself from Europe and move for much closer ties with the US. He advised that Iran should focus less on Europe and more on that London-Washington comradeship, implying that Truss might make a useful go-between.