Gunmen have attacked a convoy of an opposition senator in southeast Nigeria, killing five people including two security escorts, police said, in the latest violence in a region where separatist tensions are rising.

The gunmen ambushed the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the opposition Young Progressives Party at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Anambra State on Sunday, opening fire on the vehicles.

"Two police escorts, two civilian aides and a passerby were killed in the attack," Anambra State police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said on Monday.

He said two other police escorts were wounded in the attack and they had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ikenga said the senator was "unhurt" during the attack, adding that an investigation was under way.

"We are on the trail of the gunmen with a view to determining their motive and bringing them to justice."

No group has claimed responsibility for the violence, just five months before February's presidential, senate and congressional elections.

READ MORE:Police rescue over dozen abducted children in southern Nigeria