TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish soldiers killed during anti-terror operation
Soldiers were killed during clashes with PKK terrorist group in Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.
Turkish soldiers killed during anti-terror operation
The counterterror operation in the region is underway, Turkish Defence Ministry said. / AA
September 11, 2022

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defence Ministry has said.

In Sunday's statement, the ministry said Infantry Specialist Sgt. Harun Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Savas Borlu were killed during clashes with the terrorist group in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

Later, the ministry said that two of the four injured soldiers, Command Sgt. Major Gokhan Agil and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Fatih Kalkan died at the hospital.

The counterterror operation in the region is underway, the statement added.

Separately, Türkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also offered condolences to the fallen soldiers. 

"I wish mercy from Allah to our heroic Mehmetchik (Turkish soldiers) who were martyred in the Claw-Lock operation region, condolences to their grieving families and our beloved nation, and I pray for urgent healing for our wounded soldiers," he said.

Recommended

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its about 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'