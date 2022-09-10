WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali militia accuses Daesh affiliate of killing dozens of civilians
The coalition, known as the Platform, said several hundred militants attacked its fighters and forced them to retreat near Talataye in the Gao region — long a hotspot for violence.
Mali militia accuses Daesh affiliate of killing dozens of civilians
Mali has faced instability since 2012, when militants hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north. / AP Archive
September 10, 2022

Members of a Daesh affiliate in Mali killed about 30 civilians in an attack this week on a town in a violence-plagued area bordering Burkina Faso and Niger, a coalition of pro-government militia has said.

"Reinforcements dispatched by the Platform reached the town where they discovered the massacre as well as hundreds of women and children who had been wandering the town without food for two days," it said late on Friday.

The coalition, known as the Platform, said several hundred militants attacked its fighters and forced them to retreat on Tuesday near Talataye in the Gao region — long a hotspot for violence.

As well as attacking local residents, the militants looted shops and burned food stocks, the Platform said in an online statement, adding that three of its fighters had also been killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the alleged attack.

Malian authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Suspected Daesh attack kills dozens of Mali soldiers

Recommended

Violence in the region

Mali has faced instability since 2012, when militants hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north.

Since then they have spread across West Africa's Sahal, killing thousands and displacing more than two million people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

In March, the UN peacekeeping force in Mali expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in the same area of central Mali, decrying the deaths of hundreds of civilians in a surge of attacks by the Daesh affiliate.

READ MORE: Attacks in central Mali kill civilians, soldiers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov