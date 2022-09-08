Thursday, September 8, 2022

Biden, allies underscored support for Ukraine, White House says

US President Joe Biden spoke with allies on Thursday to underscore continued support for Ukraine, including through security and economic assistance, the White House said, vowing to continue to hold Russia accountable for its offensive.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and other leaders also discussed Russia's weaponisation of energy and additional steps to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe.

US support will help Ukraine reclaim territory: Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during a press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that support from Washington will help Kiev's forces claw back territory lost to Russia.

"These are very important signals that the United States is with us. For us, this is a guarantee that we can return our territories," Zelenskyy said during the surprise visit from Blinken.

Poland, Baltics agree EU visa ban plan for Russians: Statement

Poland and the three Baltic states have said they would temporarily restrict access for Russian citizens holding EU visas by September 19 to address "public policy and security threats".

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland said in a statement they were concerned "about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens" into the EU.

"We believe that this is becoming a serious threat to our public security and to the overall shared Schengen area," they said.

Russia says it will retaliate against EU visa restrictions

Russia has said it would retaliate against European Union curbs on visas for Russians, but would not close itself off from the bloc.

"The interests of us, of our people, will be taken into account in the first place when choosing retaliatory measures," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters. "The Russian Federation won't close itself up to the EU in response."

EU foreign ministers agreed last week on measures to make it harder and more costly for Russian citizens to enter the bloc. The Kremlin has called the restrictions "ridiculous".

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine

Russia said an Italian journalist was injured last month in southern Ukraine and was receiving treatment in a medical facility controlled by Russian forces.

The defence ministry announced that journalist Mattia Sorbi was hurt on August 29 reporting in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have launched a counter offensive against Russian forces.

It said that while covering fighting from the Ukrainian side the car he was travelling in hit a mine, seriously injuring the reporter and killing his driver. Russian soldiers retrieved Sorbi under "heavy fire", removed him from the vehicle and rushed him to hospital, the ministry said.

"Mattia Sorbi was admitted to a resuscitation unit with numerous shrapnel injuries," the ministry said. "He is receiving the requisite medical care. He is in a stable condition."

London 'disturbed' by Kiev claims UK man tortured before death

The UK government has said it is "disturbed" by Ukraine's claims that a British aid volunteer who died while imprisoned by Russian-backed separatists may have suffered "unspeakable torture".

"We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

"It is essential that we see the results of a full post-mortem as soon as possible," the ministry said. It added: "Our thoughts are with Paul Urey's family at this distressing time."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Wednesday that Russians had returned the body of Paul Urey, with "signs of possible unspeakable torture", which he said would be "a heinous war crime".

Ukraine energy chief says Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator has accused Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday and receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that remains operational, Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin said.