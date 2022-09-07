India's main opposition Congress party members have gathered for a cross-country march against "hate and division", hoping to turn its fortunes around and regain some of the popularity it has lost to the ruling Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Party members will begin walking from the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India on Thursday, planning to cover more than 3,500 kilometres to reach Srinagar city in northernmost India-administered Kashmir in about 150 days.

The march, named "Bharat Jodo Yatra" or "Unite India Rally", is led by a scion of the influential Gandhi family and comes on the heels of several veteran members leaving the party.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after visiting the site where his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991 by an ethnic Tamil suicide bomber.

"I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said.

The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consolidated its control since 2014, when it came to power in nationwide elections, by winning many states still ruled by the Congress.

The BJP has been riding a Hindu-nationalist wave, while the 137-year-old Congress has typically promoted secular politics.

