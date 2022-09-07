Brushing off accusations of abusing Brazil's national day to bolster his reelection campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro has presided over massive, politically charged festivities, telling supporters that polls showing him trailing are "a lie."

Brazil is deeply divided heading into October's elections, with the far-right incumbent behind leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls, but looking determined to flex his muscle with an Independence Day show of strength, including military parades in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro and rallies by his supporters across the country.

After taking in a giant procession of soldiers, tanks and tractors down the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Bolsonaro gave a fiery speech to a sea of green-and-yellow clad supporters massed in the capital on Wednesday.

The ex-army captain denounced polls from leading public opinion institute Datafolha — whose latest shows him trailing Lula 45 percent to 32 percent — as "a lie," and called the election campaign "a battle of good against evil."

"They won't return to the scene of the crime," he said, referring to the controversial corruption charges that have dogged Lula, the charismatic ex-metal worker who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

"The people are on our side — the side of good."READ MORE: Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects corruption claims as election looms

High-voltage rallies

Bolsonaro's open hostility toward the Supreme Court and electoral authorities was a recurring theme.

Last year on Brazil's national day, Bolsonaro caused controversy with a fiery speech saying "only God" could remove him from office and vowing to stop heeding rulings by Supreme Court Justice and top electoral official Alexandre de Moraes, whom the president considers an enemy.