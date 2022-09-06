At least 700 children have died following a measles outbreak that has been ravaging the landlocked southern African country of Zimbabwe since this April.

As of September 4, 2022, "Zimbabwe had 6,291 confirmed cases, 4,459 recoveries, and 698 deaths,” the Health Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

“Cumulatively, 47.8 % of the cases were reported from Manicaland Province in Eastern Zimbabwe while Mashonaland West province has the highest cumulative case fatality rate (16.5%)."

“Meanwhile, males constitute 52.7% of the total cases,” the ministry added.

UNICEF has expressed concern over the increase in measles deaths.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned with the numbers of cases and deaths among children due to a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe,” a UNICEF statement said on Monday.

