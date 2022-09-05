Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.

On Monday, Boris Johnson called for the ruling Conservative party to rally around his successor.

The Brexit figurehead said he backed her plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and address inequality. "Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 percent," he tweeted.

Meanwhile in the UK, Priti Patel said that she will stand down as Britain's Home Secretary, or interior minister, once Truss formally takes over as the country's prime minister.

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Patel said in her resignation letter to Johnson, which she posted on Twitter.

"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Liz Truss on being named Britain's next prime minister, but said London and Brussels must work "in full respect of our agreements".

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Truss and said the two countries needed to cooperate closely in the field of energy, notably on nuclear.

"I have said welcome to Liz Truss, I have given her congratulations from France and we are available to work together, as one would say, as allies and friends," Macron said.

He added that since Britain is no longer a European Union member "connections and solidarities are different" but he said France would honour the trust Britain had shown in France's nuclear industry and called for closer cooperation in the field of energy.