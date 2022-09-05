Monday, September 5, 2022

Ukraine: Nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the UN atomic watchdog said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was informed on Monday by Ukrainian authorities that the reserve line “was deliberately disconnected in order to extinguish a fire.”

“The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished,” the IAEA said.

Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Penn, Stiller

Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies

Western sanctions on Russia are to blame for stoppages in Moscow’s supply of natural gas to Europe, a senior Kremlin official has claimed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said problems with pumping the gas occurred “because of the sanctions" and that "other reasons that would cause problems with the pumping don’t exist."

The sanctions on Moscow and Russian companies have created problems with equipment maintenance, he said, though that claim has been refuted by Western governments and engineers.

EU signs deal with Ukraine for further 500M euros in aid

The European Union has signed a deal with Ukraine to release a further $497 million in planned aid, this time to support housing, education and agriculture.

The European Commission announced the package as senior officials hosted a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Brussels.

Moscow: Russian oil cap will be source of uncertainty

A plan by the G7 nations to cap Russian oil prices in the wake of Moscow's military operations in Ukraine will sow "uncertainty" on the global market, Russia's deputy energy minister has said.

"We shall examine how the market situation will evolve because there are many uncertainties" not least regarding "the declaration by G7 leaders regarding capping of the price of Russian oil," Alexander Novak said following a video conference call with OPEC+ countries.

"We have agreed to continue meeting on a monthly basis in order to propose the most rational solutions for the market," Novak added in remarks carried by state news agency TASS.

Russian referendum in southern Ukraine on hold

Moscow-backed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson have suggested that plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been delayed but insisted a vote would take place.

"We have prepared for the vote. We wanted to hold a referendum in the near future but because of all the events that are occurring, I think that we will pause for now," Kirill Stremousov, a pro-Russia official in Kherson, said in remarks broadcast by Russian state TV.

Stremousov said this was an "understandably practical" decision because the pro-Moscow authorities were "fulfilling the main task — feeding and protecting the population".

Russia revokes media license of independent newspaper

A court in Moscow has upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin.

The ruling against Novaya Gazeta, Russia's most renowned independent newspaper, comes amid Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Ukraine PM asks EU for missile and air defence, offers gas supplies

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has urged the European Union to supply Kiev with more weapons and equipment while offering to help out with gas deliveries to reduce the bloc's dependence on Russia.