Ex-US president Donald Trump has branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home.

Trump said on Saturday the raid was a "travesty of justice" and warned it would produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

"The danger to democracy comes from the radical left. Not from the right," he told cheering supporters.

Trump held the a rally in support of Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, and Mehmet Oz, the nominee for US Senate.

In a prime-time speech on Thursday night in Philadelphia, President Biden lashed out with rare virulence against Trump and those who embrace his "Make America Great Again" ideology, labeling them a "threat to democracy."

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," he thundered, warning that the former president's most ardent backers –– those behind last year's assault on the US Capitol –– "thrive on chaos."