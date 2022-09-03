An average of 17 atrocities were reported in news outlets in Mexico each day during the first six months of 2022, up 18 percent from the same period last year, according to a report by non-governmental organisation Causa en Comun.

In Mexico, where some newspapers and TV are dedicated to "nota roja" crime reporting, decades of violence has left over 100,000 missing and recently driven efforts to restructure the country's security forces.

The NGO, which defined atrocities as the intentional use of force to severely abuse, maim, kill or provoke terror, counted 5,463 victims from 3,123 events reported in 2,657 news articles.

"This work points to an accumulation of stories that present a mosaic of pain and cruelty, hidden behind crime statistics," the organisation said in a statement.

"The purpose of our study is to rescue our capacity to be moved by the accumulation of horrors."

Though the study was not exhaustive, it underlined the severity and number of atrocities recorded every day in Mexico.

READ MORE:'Drug gangs' in Mexico border cities burn vehicles, set blockades

Reports of torture doubled