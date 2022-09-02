Friday, September 2, 2022

US: Russia using energy as a weapon

Moscow is using energy as a tool to pressure Europe, the White House has said about the delayed return of Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, as Europe gets closer to a ban on oil imports from Russia.

"It is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers," a National Security Council spokesperson told the Reuters news agency in an email about the shutdown of the pipeline that sends gas to Europe.

Russia halted gas deliveries to Germany for an indefinite period, after saying on Friday it had found problems in a key piece of equipment, a development that will worsen Europe's energy crisis. Moscow scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows on the line, deepening Europe's problems in securing fuel for the upcoming winter.

Gazprom says gas pipeline to Europe shut until turbine repaired

Russia's Gazprom has said natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, will remain shut off after the main gas turbine at Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an "oil leak".

It said the turbine could not operate safely until the leak was repaired, and gave no timeframe for the resumption of gas supplies via the pipeline to Germany.

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, was running at 20 percent capacity even before flows were halted for three days this week for maintenance. Deliveries were due to resume on Saturday at 0100 GMT.

Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that set price caps

The Kremlin has said Russia will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps on Russia's energy resources.

"Companies that impose a price cap will not be among the recipients of Russian oil," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call. "We simply will not cooperate with them on non-market principles," Peskov said.

The European Union earlier this year imposed a partial ban on Russian oil purchases. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday it was time for the EU to consider a similar price cap on Russian gas purchases.

Peskov said it was European citizens who were paying the price for such moves, imposed in response to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.Russia was studying how a price ceiling on its oil exports might affect its economy, Peskov said.

Energy markets are at fever pitch. This is mainly in Europe, where anti-Russian measures have led to a situation where Europe is buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States for a lot of money — unjustified money. US companies are getting richer and European taxpayers are getting poorer - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 industrialised powers have said they will "urgently" move towards the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil imports, in order to stop Moscow from raking in huge profits from soaring energy prices.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced nations said in a statement they would "urgently work on the finalisation and implementation" of the measure, without specifying the cap level.

The initial price cap would be set "at a level based on a range of technical inputs" they said, adding that its effectiveness would be "closely monitored". G7 leaders agreed in late June to work towards implementing the ceiling on crude sales.

A G7 official in July explained that the maximum price would remain above the cost of the production, so it would not make economic sense for Moscow to deny oil to importing countries.

EU's von der Leyen backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

Europe needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said, to foil what she said were Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to manipulate the bloc's energy market.

She also called for measures to skim off some windfall profits that electricity suppliers have made from the gas crisis, using the money to support vulnerable citizens and companies.

"I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe," von der Leyen told reporters. "A gas price cap can be proposed at European level, and there also is a legal foundation at European level to skim profits temporarily as an emergency measure at a time of crisis," she added.

Ukraine says bombed town housing Russian-held nuclear plant

Ukraine says it has bombed a Russian base in the town of Energodar, where UN inspectors are visiting a Russian-occupied nuclear plant amid safety concerns.

"Targeted strikes by our troops in the localities of Energodar and Kherson have destroyed three artillery systems of the enemy as well as an ammunition depot," the Ukrainian army said.

Arrival of UN inspectors at nuclear plant very positive: Kremlin

The Kremlin says it views as "very positive" the arrival of inspectors from the UN atomic agency at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

"In general, we are very positive about the fact that, despite all the difficulties and problems...the commission arrived and started to work," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added, however, that it was "too early" to evaluate the UN team's work. "The main thing is that the mission is there," he said.

A team of inspectors led by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday visited Zaporizhzhia — Europe's largest nuclear facility — that has been held by Russian troops since early March. Several members of the IAEA team remained at the plant after Thursday's visit.

Disconnected reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant back on Ukraine's grid

The fifth reactor of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was reconnected to Ukraine's grid on Friday, a day after it shut down due to shelling near the site, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said.

"At present two reactor blocks are working at the station, generating electricity for the needs of Ukraine," Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the fifth reactor had been reconnected at 1.10pm local time (1010 GMT).

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was occupied by Russian troops in March, but continues to be operated by Ukrainian engineers despite repeated shelling on its territory, for which Kiev and Moscow blame each other.