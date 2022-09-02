Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has claimed to be under attack from the media as he brushed aside allegations of corruption levelled against his family a month before he seeks reelection.

The online news site Uol published claims on Tuesday that members of the Bolsonaro family had bought 51 properties, paid partly or fully in cash, for a total of $4.7 million between 1990 and 2022.

"Why are they doing this against my family? Half of these assets belong to my ex-brother-in-law. What do I have to do with him? We have not seen each other for ages," the far-right president told the pro-government Jovem Pan radio on Thursday.

Uol said in reply that eight of the 51 properties cited in the report belonged to Bolsonaro's brother-in-law.

Making large cash payments is not a crime in itself, but can raise questions about the legality of the origins of the money.