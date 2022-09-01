Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

"The two young men were killed. Samer Khaled, 25, was killed by a bullet in the neck, and Yazan Afana, 26, was shot in the heart," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said, "the number of martyrs in the West Bank (including Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip has risen to 140 since the beginning of the year."

Eyewitnesses told Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency that Afana was killed by Israeli army after it stormed the Umm Al Sharayet neighbourhood in the city of Al Bireh where it searched a number of houses.