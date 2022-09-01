WORLD
3 MIN READ
IAEA team arrives at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite shelling
A team from the UN nuclear agency has arrived at the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant to inspect security conditions amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
IAEA team arrives at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite shelling
A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency is on a "mission to prevent a nuclear accident" amid global concerns. / AFP
September 1, 2022

A team of inspectors from the UN atomic agency has arrived at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russian RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies have reported.

Thursday's visit of the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as the plant — Europe's largest nuclear facility— has suffered repeated shelling that Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of carrying out.

"We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago... but we are not stopping," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters when his team left Zaporizhzhia city en route to the plant. 

"My mission is...to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe." 

The team arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, 55 kilometres (34 miles) away from the plant, on Wednesday.

Russia accused of shelling Energodar

The fate of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located on the frontline of the fighting, has stoked fears of a nuclear disaster.

Recommended

Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of attacking a city housing the plant ahead of the visit by UN inspectors.

Since dawn, Moscow's troops "shelled Energodar with mortars and used automatic weapons and rockets," Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on Telegram, publishing photos of damaged buildings in the Russian-occupied territory with smoke spiralling above them.

"We demand that Russia stops its provocations and gives the IAEA access to this Ukrainian nuclear installation," Orlov said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog.

"We are preparing for the real work," he said. "We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency."

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month-old conflict. 

Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a shield, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the area.

READ MORE: IAEA team reaches Zaporizhzhia on a 'mission to prevent nuclear accident'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'