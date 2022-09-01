Often accused of bringing a knife to a gunfight, Democrats are finally matching Republicans for cunning in the US midterms – but their new embrace of the political dark arts is proving divisive.

With both sides choosing candidates for the next Congress, the party of President Joe Biden has been wading into Republican contests across the nation to help extremist candidates and hurt moderates.

In swing states from Arizona to Michigan, Democrats have poured tens of millions of dollars into TV ads calculated to boost Republican conspiracy theorists who deny that Biden won in 2020, as well as anti-abortion hardliners.

The bet is that, come November, voters will recoil from the radicals –– often backed by former president Donald Trump –– in favour of Democrats who look much more reasonable by comparison.

Many partisans have voiced relief that the party is finally showing some of the guile that has enabled Republicans to bend protocol on Senate voting rules and Supreme Court nominations.

But analysts and prominent voices within the party's own ranks are warning that while manipulating the process to get more beatable opponents may look like smart politics, Democrats are playing with fire.

"Burning down villages in the name of saving them tends to leave only ashes," Peter Loge, director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication, based at George Washington University, told the AFP news agency.

"Meddling in opposing party primaries by raising policy issues can be strategically clever... But amplifying lies about elections, promoting baseless conspiracies, and giving airtime to attacks on democratic institutions is wrong."

Giving airtime to baseless conspiracies

In the Michigan primary, Trump-backed election conspiracy theorist John Gibbs narrowly pipped Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the 2021 insurrection.

Gibbs can thank the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for spending half a million dollars effectively promoting the former missionary, who has spread a conspiracy theory about Democrats and satanic rituals.

In the guise of attacking Gibbs, its TV spot archly claimed Gibbs was "too" conservative – using language much more likely to be taken as a commendation than a warning by much of Trump's base.

Democrats also spent big on election deniers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Arizona, while in Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association are reported to have parted with a staggering $35 million.