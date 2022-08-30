At least 18 people have died after police in Madagascar opened fire on what they called a "lynch mob" angered at the kidnapping of an albino child.

Dozens were wounded, some of them seriously.

"At the moment, 18 people have died in all, nine on the spot and nine in hospital," said doctor Tango Oscar Toky, chief physician at a hospital in southeastern Madagascar, on Monday.

"Of the 34 injured, nine are between life and death," said the doctor giving graphic details of the injuries.

"We are waiting for a government helicopter to evacuate them to the capital".

Around 500 protesters armed with blades and machetes "tried to force their way" into the station, a police officer involved in the shooting said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There were negotiations, (but) the villagers insisted," the officer told AFP over the phone from the town of Ikongo, 350 kilometres from the capital Antananarivo.

Police first fired tear gas and then rounds in the air to try to disperse the crowd, he said.

"They continued to force their way through. We had no choice but to defend ourselves," the officer added.

Conflicting tolls

The national police in the capital confirmed the "very sad event", but only gave a toll of 11, with 18 injured.

Andry Rakotondrazaka, the national police chief, told a news conference that what happened was a "very sad event. It could have been avoided but it happened".

"But there were provocations"... (and) there were people with "long-bladed knives and sticks", he said.