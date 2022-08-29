European Union foreign ministers, meeting in Prague, may agree on tightening the issuance of visas for Russians and start debate on a wider ban on tourist visas though there is no agreement on that, EU officials have said.

An EU diplomatic source said on Monday that the foreign ministers may agree in principle on suspending a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, which would mean Russians would pay $80 instead of $35 for EU visas, and also face a more lengthy procedure.

"The result of Gymnich (foreign ministers' meeting) will probably not be an agreement to widen sanctions by including visas," the source told reporters.

"But (suspension of) the facilitation agreement will be the first step, and we will talk about how to include visas in the sanctions."

The Czechs, who hold the EU's rotating presidency, have themselves stopped issuing regular visas to Russians and have pushed for an EU-wide ban on visas for Russian tourists, an idea supported mainly by the Baltic countries.

The bloc's defence ministers, also meeting in Prague on Monday and Tuesday, will also discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine.

Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while, mainly enabling them to operate weapons Western nations are delivering to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's offensive.

It is not clear yet where an EU training programme could be based and what mandate it might have, EU diplomats told Reuters ahead of the defence ministers' meeting.

Opposing views