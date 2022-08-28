"Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has tweeted, lending her personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose partying has drawn global attention.

Clinton's post on Sunday included a photo of herself, dancing with a big smile on her face in a crowded club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state. It concluded with the words "Keep dancing, @marinsanna."

Marin quickly responded, tweeting back, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," and including a heart emoji.

A recently leaked video showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.

Critics said it showed inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister, while others –– now including Clinton –– have defended the 36-year-old politician's right to enjoy a private event with friends.

