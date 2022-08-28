WORLD
Keep dancing: Hillary Clinton comes to Finnish leader's defence
A recently leaked video showed Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and having fun with a group of friends and celebrities.
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton comes to Finnish PM Sanna Marin's defence by posting a photo of herself on social media, dancing in a club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state.
August 28, 2022

"Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has tweeted, lending her personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose partying has drawn global attention.

Clinton's post on Sunday included a photo of herself, dancing with a big smile on her face in a crowded club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state. It concluded with the words "Keep dancing, @marinsanna."

Marin quickly responded, tweeting back, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," and including a heart emoji.

A recently leaked video showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.

Critics said it showed inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister, while others –– now including Clinton –– have defended the 36-year-old politician's right to enjoy a private event with friends.

Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times.

"I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work."

But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July.

Marin apologised.

Clinton, who is 74, headed the State Department from 2009 to 2013 under then-US president Barack Obama.

In 2016, she was the Democratic candidate for US president. Though heavily favoured, she lost to real estate magnate Donald Trump in a stunning upset.

SOURCE:AFP
