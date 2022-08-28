The Taliban's acting defence minister has said that Pakistan had allowed US drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, which Pakistan's foreign minister denied.

Afghan Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told a news conference on Sunday in Kabul that American drones had been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

"According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan's airspace, we ask Pakistan, don't use your airspace against us," he said.

Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he had made checks after the air strike and had been told that Pakistani airspace was not used. He said he would check again after Sunday's allegations but expected the position to be the same.

"I really don't believe that this is a time that I wish to get into a debate with anyone or to have accusations... frankly, I'm focused on the flood relief efforts," Bhutto-Zardari said in an interview, referring to deadly floods in Pakistan that have left millions of people homeless.

"The Afghan regime has promised not only to its own people, but to the international community, that they will not allow their soil to be used for terrorists," he said.

A spokesperson for the US Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.

