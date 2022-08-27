WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbia, Kosovo agree on new border policy for free movement: EU
Serbia agrees to abolish its entry-exit document for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agrees to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders.
Serbia, Kosovo agree on new border policy for free movement: EU
The agreement on free movement came after talks in Brussels between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. / Reuters
August 27, 2022

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on a new border policy in a EU-facilitated dialogue process, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

“We have a deal. Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders,” Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

He said the EU congratulates both Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti over the deal.

“Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards. The EU just received guarantees from PM Kurti to this end,” Borrell added.

Kurti and Vucic last week took part in the talks chaired by Borrell, which aimed at defusing tensions over Kosovo’s plans to make it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in the north, to have a Kosovo ID card and licence plate.

READ MORE:Why tensions are high between Kosovo and Serbia

Recommended

Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue

Launched in 2011, the EU-led Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue aims to normalise relations between the Western Balkan neighbours.

The last high-level meeting with the participation of Kurti and Vucic took place on June 15, 2021.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member-states, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognising it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbour.

Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory.

READ MORE: Serbia to step in if NATO doesn't ‘do its job’ in Kosovo

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four