Saturday, August 27. 2022

Putin orders benefit payments for people arriving in Russia from Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people.

The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who have been forced to leave the territory of Ukraine since February 18. Disabled people will also be eligible for the same monthly support, while pregnant women are entitled to a one-off benefit.

The decree says the payments will be made to citizens of Ukraine and the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics — two breakaway Russian-backed entities in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as independent in February.

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments

Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister has said, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports.

Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been approved by the cabinet on Saturday. The change would cover male crew members of sea and river vessels, as well as students who need to undertake practical training aboard ships, he added.

The decision is likely to ease a shortage of sailors able and willing to crew ships coming into and out of Ukraine to export grain via an internationally brokered corridor. Ukrainian men aged 18-60 have largely been barred from leaving Ukraine under a state of martial law imposed as the country battles the Russian forces.

Slovakia's neighbours to patrol its skies, freeing MiG jets for Ukraine

Slovakia has signed a deal under which fellow NATO states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine.

Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from NATO nations to boost its ability to battle Russian forces.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav told reporters at an air show on Saturday that Bratislava remained ready to send the planes to neighbouring Ukraine but no deal had yet been reached.

Russia's neighbour Kazakhstan halts arms exports

Kazakhstan, a neighbour of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a year, its government has said, amid conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

The former Soviet republic, which also has active economic ties with Kiev, has avoided taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis while calling for its peaceful resolution.

The Kazakh government did not give a reason in Saturday's statement for the decision to halt arms exports.

Kazakhstan produces a wide range of military equipment including boats, armoured and artillery vehicles, machine guns, night visors, grenades, torpedoes and protective gear. The government has not said these items were being exported.