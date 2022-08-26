A Lebanese submarine has found the remains of at least 10 refugees who drowned when their boat sank earlier this year off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board, the navy announced.

Captain Scott Waters, who operated the craft, told reporters at a press conference in Tripoli on Friday that the first body they found was outside the wreck but much of it had decayed since the sinking, with mostly bits of clothing and some bones remaining intact, and second body came up from the wreckage.

Waters said the crew identified four more bodies inside the wreckage and a substantial amount of debris around the vessel. At least four other bodies were found away from the wreck.

Some of the people who tried to escape the boat, he assumed, got "tangled in that debris."

The boat, carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, went down more than 5 kilometres from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy.

Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean Sea.

According to navy estimates, 30 people were believed to have gone down with the boat.

Since Monday, the small, three-person underwater craft — a Pisces VI submarine — has been searching for the remains. The wreck was located on Wednesday, at a depth of some 450 metres.

The circumstances of the vessel's sinking are disputed to this day. Survivors say their vessel was rammed by the Lebanese navy, while the military claims the refugee boat collided with a navy vessel while trying to get away.