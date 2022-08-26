French President Emmanuel Macron has called for "truth and recognition" of the past during the second day of a visit to France's former colony Algeria aimed at mending their often painful ties.

On Friday, Macron — the first French president to be born after Algerian independence in 1962 — dismissed what he said were calls to "choose between pride and repentance".

"I want the truth, and recognition, otherwise we'll never move forward," he said.

The three-day trip follows months of tensions between Paris and the North African country, which earlier this year marked six decades of independence following 132 years of French rule.

The visit also comes as European powers scramble to replace Russian energy imports — including with supplies from Algeria, Africa's top gas exporter, which in turn is seeking a greater regional role.

Macron had proclaimed a "new page" in relations on Thursday, after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and announcing the creation of a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period and the devastating eight-year war that ended it, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives.

Tebboune hailed on Thursday "promising prospects for improving the special partnership" between the two countries.

French-Algerian relations

Ties between Paris and Algiers have seen repeated crises over the years.