Türkiye will not allow anyone to target the country's sovereignty, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We will show no mercy to those who attempt to divide our homeland and destroy our state," Erdogan said on Friday at a ceremony marking the 951st anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt.

Speaking at the event in the eastern Mus province, Erdogan said Türkiye will not tolerate any attack which targets the country's freedom.

"We did not harm a single innocent person while fighting in the field, and we act with this sensitivity," he added.

Battle of Malazgirt

Erdogan said Malazgirt symbolises the opening of the Anatolian gate to the Turks, "never to be closed again."