Taiwan has proposed $19 billion in defence spending for next year, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale war games around the island it views as its sovereign territory.

The overall defence budget proposed on Thursday by President Tsai Ing-wen's Cabinet sets a 13.9 percent year-on-year increase to a record T$586.3 billion ($19.41 billion).

That includes an additional T$108.3 billion in spending for fighter jets and other equipment, as well as other "special funds" for the defence ministry. A statement from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics did not provide a break down specifics on where the money would go.

The planned defence spending, which is a record high and must be approved by parliament, marks the island's sixth consecutive year of growth in defence spending since 2017.

The double-digit rise on 2022 marks a sharp increase compared with the island's defence spending growth in recent years; yearly growth has been below 4 percent since 2017.

Statistics department minister Chu Tzer-ming said the increase in defence spending will mainly go to operational costs.

Fourth-largest spending segment

"We always give safety and national security the top priority... that's why (the budget for) operational costs rises greatly," Chu said, pointing to costs such as fuel and maintenance for aircraft and ships dispatched to counter Chinese military activities near Taiwan.

Excluding the extra budget for military equipment and funds, proposed defence spending represents a 12.9 percent year-on-year increase, compared with a 20.8 percent increase in the overall government budget proposed for next year.