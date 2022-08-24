WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Zealand, Canada ink Indigenous collaboration deal
Agreement seeks to improve outcomes for Indigenous peoples and enhance ties between native people in the two countries.
New Zealand, Canada ink Indigenous collaboration deal
"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson. / Reuters Archive
August 24, 2022

The New Zealand government has said it had signed an Indigenous collaboration arrangement with Canada to improve outcomes for Indigenous peoples and enhance relationships between Indigenous people in the two countries.

"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson in a statement.

Recommended

It added the purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, cultural and environmental advancements of Indigenous peoples through relationship development, improved knowledge sharing and stronger collaboration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan