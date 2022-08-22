Qatar has deported migrant workers for a rare protest against unpaid wages less than three months before the football World Cup.

Qatar's government, which has faced an intense spotlight over the treatment of migrants, confirmed that some of the workers who took part in the August 14 protest were detained but has given no details as to whether they have been expelled, which was reported by a labour rights group on Monday.

During the protest earlier this month in Doha, at least 60 workers –– including some who had reportedly not been paid for seven months –– held up traffic outside the Al Bandary company, according to Equidem, a London-based labour rights campaign organisation.

"We have spoken to workers involved in the protests (including) one who has been deported back to Nepal, and confirmed he has returned," Equidem head Mustafa Qadri said.

"Others from Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Egypt and the Philippines have also been deported," he added.

Qatar's government said on Sunday that "a number of protesters were detained for breaching public security laws".

It added that "a minority of protesters who failed to remain peaceful and acted in breach of Qatar's public security laws face deportation by court order".

However, it did not give details of how many workers it involved.