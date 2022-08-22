WORLD
3 MIN READ
Record two-thirds of Germans think Chancellor Scholz is doing his job badly
Around 65 percent of Germans are unhappy with the work of Germany's three-way coalition government as a whole, compared with 43 percent in March.
Record two-thirds of Germans think Chancellor Scholz is doing his job badly
Only 25 percent of Germans believe Scholz is doing his job well, down from 46 percent in March.
August 22, 2022

Around two-thirds of Germans are unhappy with the work of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his fractious coalition, which has faced crisis after crisis since taking office in December, according to a survey.

Only 25 percent of Germans believe the Social Democrat is doing his job well, down from 46 percent in March, according to the poll, published on Sunday by Insa for the "Bild am Sonntag" weekly newspaper.

By contrast 62 percent of Germans think Scholz – who was deputy chancellor under veteran conservative leader Angela Merkel in the previous ruling coalition – is doing his job badly, a record number, compared to just 39 percent in March.

Since taking power, Scholz has had to deal with the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, soaring inflation and now drought – all pushing Europe's largest economy to the brink of a recession. 

Critics have accused him of not showing sufficient leadership.

READ MORE: Energy crisis could push Germany into recession: central bank

Recommended

Party support low

Support for his Social Democratic Party (SPD) stood at just 19 percent, the Insa survey showed, well behind the opposition conservatives and junior coalition partners the Greens, and below the 25.7 percent the SPD took in the federal election last year.

Around 65 percent of Germans are unhappy with the work of Germany's three-way coalition government as a whole, compared with 43 percent in March.

The poll comes after a particularly tough week for Scholz.

On Friday opposition lawmakers in Hamburg accused him of obfuscating the truth at a hearing into a major tax evasion scam that took place during his tenure as mayor of the northern port city – charges he denies, instead protesting memory lapses.

READ MORE: Palestinians must suffer so that Germany can feel better about its past

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections