Asian shares have gotten off to a rocky start while the dollar remained in demand amid concerns most major central banks are committed to raising interest rates no matter the risks to growth.

Early Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.4 percent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policymakers at Jackson Hole later in the week and risks are he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.

"We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.

"For markets, a bland delivery like that could be underwhelming."

Futures are fully priced for another hike in September with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September.

One exception to the tightening trend is China where the central bank is expected to trim some key lending rates on Monday by between 10 and 15 basis points.

Unease over China's economy tipped the yuan to a three-month low last week while pressuring stocks across the region.

Asia markets slip, bonds climb

South Korea's KOSPI shed 1.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.0 percent, though it has drawn support from a recent sharp reversal in the yen.